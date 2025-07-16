My Career Is Not Over – AY Makun

AY Makun

Nigerian comedian and actor, AY Makun, has responded to claims that he is no longer active and relevant in the entertainment industry.

In an Instagram post, AY addressed people who believe that fame fades with age. He disagreed with the idea, stating that he continues to enjoy the spotlight and remains committed to his craft.

“They said the spotlight dims with age, I guess mine forgot the memo. Call it grace,” he wrote.

The award-winning entertainer added that he has no plans of slowing down or retiring anytime soon. Instead, he promised to keep entertaining audiences across different generations.

AY’s message reinforces the suggestion that age does not define success, especially when passion and hard work remain strong.