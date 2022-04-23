Drogba Loses Ivorian FA Poll

Football legend Didier Drogba has crashed out of the race for the Ivorian Football Federation after coming out third in the first round of the poll that has not produced an outright winner.

The top two contenders Sory Diabaté and Idriss Yacine Diallo will proceed to the second round to determine the outright winner.

In the first round, Diallo garnered 59 votes while Diabate got 50 with Drogba at the bottom with 21.

The result is a huge setback for the former Chelsea star whose candidature for the poll has been marred by controversy. It had to take FIFA’s intervention to admit him to the ballot.

While he has been a fan favorite, the membership that votes deem him too isolated from the day-to-day runnings of the game in Ivory Coast.