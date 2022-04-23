2 Separate Accidents In Accra

Two separate road crashes on the Accra-Tema Motorway between Adjiekojo and Abattoir were recorded today.

According to a report by the Ghana Police Service, the crash involved a salon car and an articulated truck, and also a single rollover rigid truck partially obstructing the free flow of traffic.

Immediately the incident occurred, the Tema and Airport MTTD stormed the scene to controll the traffic.

The Road Safety Management Service Limited crew also stormed the scene to assist in the recovery and towing of the vehicles.

The Police Service in a statement cautioned that “Accra bound motorists approaching the crash scenes are entreated to drive with prudent speed and comply with police hand signals and directions”.

No death was reported at the time of filing this report.

-BY Daniel Bampoe