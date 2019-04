COME WEDNESDAY, April 24, 2019, the much anticipated delivery of medicine

via drone will take off at the New Tafo Hospital in the Eastern Region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, DGN Online gathered, is to commission the project.

This portal is informed that during the commissioning, there will be the delivery of vaccines for patients at the hospital.

The Zipline’s drone delivery service seeks to expand healthcare access in Ghana.

BY DGN Online