Drugs, Prostitution Ghettos Destroyed

Some of the destroyed areas

Over 20 makeshift structures in ‘ghettos’ and slums at Kwesimintsim near Takoradi in the Western Region which were hotspots for criminal activities, have been destroyed in a special operation.

The operation, which was led by some youth in the community last Saturday, was dubbed ‘Clean-Up Exercise’, and targeted areas widely seen as hubs for drug trafficking, prostitution, and other illegal activities.

The makeshift wooden shelters have long been linked to rising crime and social decay in the community.

The move came after the Western Regional Health Directorate had raised alarm over an increase in HIV infections in the region.

According to the Directorate, while the national rates are dropping, the region’s prevalence has slightly risen, prompting a call for stronger public health and safety measures.

During the exercise, various hidden hard drugs and weapons purportedly used for criminal activities were uncovered.

Most of the residents who abhorred the alleged criminal activities at the ghettos and had long called for such action, commended the efforts and described the operation as long overdue.

However, during the exercise, some resistance came from occupants of the ghettos, who tried to protect their belongings.

Meanwhile, majority of the residents, after the exercise, expressed hope for safer streets and improved community health.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Frederick Faidoo, noted that the fight was far from over.

He said, “Based on what we have observed at Kokompe, behind the sawmill, it is clear more work lies ahead. The Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC) will soon meet to decide the next steps to clean up other risky areas.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi