NPP Germany Honours Abibata Mahama

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), Germany Branch, has honoured Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, former CEO of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), for her commitment to the advancement of Nasara communities in Ghana and across the globe.

A lifelong advocate for women’s empowerment, Hajia Abibata has become a symbol of resilience, progress, and hope for young girls and women. Guided by the belief that “to uplift one woman is to uplift a nation,” she has consistently invested in mentorship, seed capital for small businesses, and bold advocacy, unlocking opportunities, building strategic networks, and inspiring women to dream without limits.

Her impact goes far beyond words. From facilitating job creation and expanding financial access to forging meaningful partnerships, Hajia Abibata’s leadership has delivered results. A notable example was her conduct during the intense 2024 NPP primaries in Yendi—choosing dialogue over litigation and placing party unity and national peace above personal interest.

The event’s highlight was a citation presented in her honour, which read: “In appreciation of your dedicated support, continued interest, and meaningful contribution to the growth and success of the Nasara Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Germany Branch. Your active involvement and commitment to the values and activities of the Wing have been instrumental in strengthening our efforts and promoting unity among members. Your unwavering support for the broader mission of the New Patriotic Party reflects a deep sense of patriotism and loyalty that deserves to be acknowledged and celebrated. This citation is a testament to our gratitude for your engagement, encouragement, and enduring belief in the work we do—both at home and in the diaspora.”

Ruth Lindenberger, Youth Organiser of NPP Germany, received the award on behalf of Hajia Abibata and conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Nasara Wing and all well-wishers.

Also honoured at the event were Mr. Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah, Deputy National Organiser, and Mr. Saalim Mansuru Bamba, Ashanti Regional Coordinator, for their invaluable contributions to grassroots mobilisation and party development.

The ceremony affirmed Hajia Abibata’s enduring legacy as a unifying force, a voice for the voiceless, and a mother figure committed to inclusive growth, empowerment, and national development.