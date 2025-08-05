Education Director Calls For English, Twi Literacy Balance

Doris Ofori

The District Director of Education (DDE) for Atwima Kwanwoma, Mrs. Doris Ofori, has underscored the importance of promoting both English and Twi literacy to empower students for global opportunities while preserving their cultural heritage.

Speaking at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation Community Reading Competition held at the Trede Chief’s Palace, Mrs. Ofori described reading as more than a basic academic skill, calling it “a gateway to understanding, a bridge between cultures, and a path to endless possibilities.”

She emphasised that English remains the global language for education, science, and commerce, making it essential for students to master. However, she cautioned against neglecting indigenous languages like Twi, which she said plays a crucial role in shaping identity, instilling values, and preserving culture.

“Through English, our learners can access global narratives, while Twi keeps them grounded in the beauty of our cultural heritage,” she said.

Mrs. Ofori also called on teachers, parents, and stakeholders to support students in developing reading habits in both languages, stating that bilingual literacy fosters critical thinking, creativity, and self-expression.

The event, which was attended by the District Chief Executive (DCE) Grace Agyemang Asamoah, traditional leaders, teachers, and students, aimed to select top-performing students to represent the municipality at the regional level of the reading competition.

Mrs. Ofori urged participants to compete fairly, and encouraged the organisers to provide a level playing field.

“Let us create a conducive environment that allows every learner to feel confident and perform to the best of their abilities,” she added.

The competition is part of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation’s broader initiative to promote education and literacy in communities across the Ashanti Region.

By David Afum, Trede