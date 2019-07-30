Drunken Supporter ‘Fights’ Messi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi reportedly had to make a quick getaway after being confronted by a drunken supporter who had attempted to ‘pick a fight’ with the Barcelona superstar.

The Argentine’s night out in Ibiza took a turn for the worse amid unsavoury scenes, with footage appearing to show Messi being escorted out of the busy nightclub.

It is believed that there was no wrongdoing on Messi’s part, and the potential situation was defused quickly.

The short video, posted on Twitter, shows the Barcelona ace being led out of the club whilst surrounded by a hoard of security guards.

Messi is currently enjoying some well deserved downtime on the Spanish island ahead of the new Spanish domestic season. The 32-year-old is joined by Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and former Blaugrana midfielder Cesc Fabregas, alongside their wives and girlfriends.

But with the mercurial forward’s holiday almost at an end, the recent footage adds an unwanted element of drama before he rejoins Ernesto Valverde’s squad.