Gov’t To Build Film Village In Kumasi

Mark Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has assured movie producers that a film village will be built in the Ashanti Region in addition to what government intends to build in the Eastern Region.

A statement signed and issued in Accra by Okraku Mantey stated the decision was taken after a feasibility study was done to see where the film village could be sited to benefit the industry.

It added, “One of the villages will be sited in Kumasi to serve the northern sector from Ashanti Region, one to be sited in the Eastern Region to serve the southern sector.”

This release comes after the movie industry stakeholders in Kumasi petitioned Parliament over government’s decision to build a film village in the Eastern Region.

The stakeholders maintained that Kumasi, known as the hub for local movies and productions, is the best fit for the film village.

According to them, the chief of Hemang, actress Mercy Aseidu’s husband, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II are all willing to give the industry acres of land for the film village.

However, the statement from the Creative Arts Council did not disclose where specifically the film village will be sited in the Ashanti Region.

It assured the industry players that the film village is a priority project and would, therefore, make sure it materialises.