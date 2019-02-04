DUA Confab Underway In Accra

D



The Democrat Union of Africa (DUA), the mother union of all centre-right political parties in Africa has begun a three-day conference in Ghana.

The conference which began yesterday would end on Tuesday, February 52019, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra.

A statement issued by the union said the conference, which is ‘partnered’ and ‘supported’ by the International Democratic Union (IDU), the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, the Conservative Party as well as the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, is being held to advance preparations towards the re-lunch and rejuvenation of the union.

“The need to take stock and re-examine the activities of DUA after two decades of existence in order to ascertain the extent to which its primary objectives are being met and make the Union more attractive to other parties on the continent, is what has necessitated the meeting in Ghana. This conference will, thus, inter alia, look at ways of rejuvenating the Union to promote the goals and aspirations of the African people. It is expected that the next 3 years shall be used to pursue this agenda of rejuvenation”, the statement said.

It said the conference will also be used to confer an Honorary Patron of the Democrat Union of Africa on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his “unwavering commitment to the ideals of the Union and the advancement of centre-right philosophies in Africa and across the globe.”

The conference is being attended by leading members of political parties and stakeholder organizations on the continent of Africa and beyond and the ruling New Patriotic Party which a member of the union is the host.

The Democrat Union of Africa was formed over 20 years ago as a working association of democratic parties in Africa and like-minded political parties, foundations and think-tanks with centre to centre-right linings.

It provides a common platform for all these stakeholders to share ideas on matters of policy and to establish the necessary links, as well as to speak with one strong voice in furtherance of its objectives of promoting democracy and centre to centre-right philosophy on the continent of Africa.



BY Gibril Abdul Razak