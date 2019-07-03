Dubai Court Orders Royal Horison To Pay $39m To Nana Appiah Mensah

Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1

The Dubai high court hearing the case involving Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah and his Arabian debtors, Royal Horison, has upheld its earlier ruling ordering the United Arab Emirates-based company to pay up $39 million owed the Ghanaian.

The court at its sitting on Tuesday over an appeal filed by Royal Horison also ordered the company to pay NAM1 compensation for the period he has been incarcerated in Dubai.

Royal Horison, feeling hard done by when the court ruled in April in favour of NAM and Menzgold, filed an appeal to overturn the ruling but the court says the appeal lacked merit.

Source: Graphic.com.gh