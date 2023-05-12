Duffuor Going To Court Is Waste Of Time- Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has stated that the party’s Saturday primaries will continue as planned until the outcome of the injunction application today Friday May 12, 2023.

He clarified that the primaries have not been cancelled despite what many people may think.

One of the three aspirants, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, had filed a suit at an Accra High Court on May 9 after complaints that the album for the exercise was flawed.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has withdrawn from supervising the primaries until the determination of the injunction application by the court.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah assured the rank and file of the party that all processes will be employed to get aggrieved parties to come to a consensus, and that the party leadership has done nothing wrong.

Speaking on TV3 on Thursday May 11, Mr Asiedu Nketiah pointed out that all efforts to have amicable settlement with all parties involved had proved futile.

According to him, the party has done nothing wrong for Mr. Duffuor to run to court.

“The elections have not been called off but after the court decides we will take a decision based on what the court directs.”

“The party leadership has done nothing wrong. We have tried as much as possible to abide faithfully by the guidelines we issued to conduct the elections”.

Though initially scheduled to be heard on Monday, May 15, the injunction application will be heard on Friday, May 12 after the NDC filed for abridgement of time.

By Vincent Kubi