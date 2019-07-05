Dutch Legend Robben Retires From Football

Arjen Robben

Dutch football legend Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a 19-year illustrious career which started in the Eredivisie in 2000.

Robben, who helped Bayern Munich win the 2018/20 German Bundesliga title, has released the following statement.

“I have decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player.”

“It is, without a doubt, the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career. A decision in which “heart” and “mind” collided.”

“The love for the game gives you the conviction that you can still handle the whole world, as opposed to the reality that not everything works the way you want and you are no longer the 16-year-old boy who had no idea what an injury meant.”

“At the moment I am fit and healthy and as a fan of many other sports, I want to keep it that way for the future. So I will definitely stop, but it is good that way,” a statement read.

Robben began his career at Groningen before moving to PSV Eindhoven in 2002 and he helped the latter team clinch Eredivisie and Johan Cruyff Shield titles in 2003.

English giants Chelsea then signed him in 2004 and he was part to the Blues team that two Premier League titles between 2005 and 2006.

Before the former Netherlands international moved to Spain where he helped Real Madrid lift La Liga and Supercopa de España titles in 2008.

The journeyman then left Real for Bayern in 2009 and he won nine Bundesliga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy with the club.

Source: Fox Sports Africa