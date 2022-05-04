DVLA Cautions Public Over Use of Expired Trade Plates

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has cautioned against the use of expired trade plates by motorists.

According to the authority, the act is in contradiction to Regulation 23(2) of the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180) which states that ‘a trade licence is valid for one year and only about the specific motor vehicle for which the trade licence was issued’.

“The authority has observed that some drivers continue to use expired Defective Vehicle (DV) Plates of last year, DV 2021.

Also, it observed that motor vehicles bearing trade plates are being used for carrying fare-paying passengers, goods, and for hiring purposes against Regulation 23(8) which only authorizes the carrying of passengers who are engaging in testing or inspecting the motor vehicle with the view of purchasing the vehicle,” it said in a statement.

The DVLA further noted that most of the motor vehicles used under a trade plate, do not have the plates affixed on the front and rear of the vehicle, which is also an upfront to the law, specifically, Regulation 23(9) of L.I. 2180 while most dealers or fleet owners also fail to enter the movements of the motor vehicle in the trade licence logbook as captured in Regulation 24(2) of the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180).

Related to this observation, the authority also raised concerns over the use of Direct from Port (DP) plates beyond the stipulated time of two weeks, especially during holidays and weekends

The DVLA thus indicated that its Compliance and Enforcement team, together with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service would step up enforcement of traffic regulations to arrest and cause the prosecution of such offenders.

“We wish to remind motorists that the law provides for severe sanctions on persons who contravene the regulations, including imprisonment,” it said.

The authority urged dealers, fleet owners, and the general driving public to either get valid trade plates for 2022 (DV 22) or have their vehicles registered before they ply our roads.

The DVLA also takes the opportunity to caution road users to drive cautiously with the onset of the rains, observe road signs, and avoid careless overtaking and over-speeding to avoid needless crashes.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri