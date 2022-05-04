UDS Endowment Fund Launched

Members of the Board of Trustees of the UDS Endowment Fund

The University for Development Studies(UDS) has launched an endowment fund at its Tamale campus in the Northern Region.

The Endowment Fund is aimed at providing financial assistance to students in terms of scholarships for needy but talented students.

The Endowment Fund will also provide additional funds to complement the government’s efforts to ensure that the University delivers on its mandate especially to support infrastructural development and research activities.

The Chairman of the University for Development Studies Governing Council, Prof. Wayo Seini indicated that the main mandate of the University when it was established was to provide world-class pro-poor scholarship that blends academic work with practical field-oriented research and animation aimed at addressing community problems.

He also added that the University continues to receive a large number of qualified applicants for its programmes it is unable to admit a good number due to insufficient facilities.

“In addition, a good number of students enrolled are unable to pay for their fees, a situation that often compels such students to either defer their studies or drop out completely. Unsurprisingly several fresh applicants and continuing students also apply to the management of the University to seek financial support for their programmes. Unfortunately, such a facility is currently unavailable. The decision and motivation to establish an Endowment Fund for UDS,” he said.

The UDS Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gabriel Ayum Teye, at the launch of the Endowment Fund disclosed that the University needs multimillion investments to construct new buildings, laboratories, and classrooms and to also purchase equipment noting that the University’s Endowment Fund has been launched to raise GHS 100,000,000 and called on Corperate Ghana, individuals, philanthropists, staff, students, and alumni of the University to generously contribute to the fund.

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev Ntim Fordjour, commended the University for Development Studies for establishing the Endowment Fund and pledged to support the fund.

He also assured that he will be a lead advocate to ensure that the fund achieves its target.

Members of the Board of Trustees of the UDS Endowment Fund were sworn into office.

The members are Peter Illiasu, Charles Abugri, Dr. Rikiatu Husseini, Aaron Rex Opoku-Ahene, Awudu Issah Mahmudu (Esq), Dr. Fatimata Iddrisu Abu, and Dr. Chrysogonus Anabiik.

FROM Eric Kombat, Dungu