IGP Joins some Muslim Communities for the 2022 Eid Celebrations in Accra

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, spent this year’s Eid touring some Muslim communities in Accra to congratulate Muslims on a successful Ramadan fasting season.

The IGP took advantage of the tour to assess the general security needs of the communities and dialogue with key stakeholders on Police-public partnership in crime fighting for safer communities and bring the police closer to the community to help put in proactive measures for crime prevention and detection.

During the tour, IGP and his team spoke on the new concept dubbed “Operation PAARI (Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline)” which is aimed at instilling discipline and respect for traffic regulations among the riding public. The team highlighted the need for motorbike riders to register their bikes, acquire the appropriate insurance and riders’ licence as well as wear helmets while riding and obey all road traffic regulations including stopping at red lights.

As part of the tour, the team paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence at Fadama.

The team further engaged with the Chiefs, elders and the youth of Fadama Zongo, Abeka, Madina Zongo and the Zabrama communities at Ablekuma-Djoma,

Accompanying the IGP on the tour were the Director-General (DG) ICT, COP/Mr. Edward Tabiri; DG/Operations, DCOP/Mr Suraji Fuseini; DG/Welfare, DCOP/Mrs Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong; DG/PAD, DCOP/Mr. Kwesi Ofori, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Iddi Lansa Seidu and other Senior Police Officers.