CHRAJ Ready To Probe Serwaa Broni’s Allegations Against President Akufo-Addo

Serwaa Broni

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has replied to a petition filed by the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) to investigate allegations of abuse of office, among others, levelled against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

CHRAJ in a response to the petitioner said “Please be informed that your complaint is receiving the necessary attention.”

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) had filed a petition at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) asking for the allegations against President Akufo-Addo by Serwaa Broni to be looked into.

The petition follows the allegation by Serwaa Broni that there was a staged robbery on her on the Tema-Aflao road by some National Security operatives working on the instructions of the President in an attempt to retrieve explicit photos and videos taken during her alleged relationship with the President.

In the petition, ASEPA wants the allegations of abuse of office, human rights abuse, and criminal misconduct alleged by Serwaa Broni to be investigated.

The pro opposition Civil Society group wants impeachment processes to be commenced against H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if the allegations are proven to be true.

“Among other things ASEPA is requesting CHRAJ to investigate the President on Abuse of Office, Human Rights Violations, and Criminal Misconduct contrary to the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

“These allegations if proven would be enough grounds to commence impeachment proceedings against the President,” ASEPA notes in a statement confirming the filing of the petition.

In addition to President Akufo-Addo, ASEPA also wants CHRAJ to investigate the involvement of the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, former CID Boss COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Col. Michael Opoku, Head of Operations at National Security, Dr. Gordon Ofei-Larbi personal physician of the President, Kennedy Agyapong, MP Assin Central and Management of Golden Tulip Hotels Accra over their involvement in the allegations.

Find a copy of the response from CHRAJ below:

By Vincent Kubi