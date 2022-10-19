DVLA Launches Seamless NSS Registration Portal

DVLA CEO, Kwasi Agyeman Busia

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has launched a web portal for the seamless registration of national service personnel posted to the Authority.

The DVLA National Service Scheme, (NSS) portal, which would go live on November 1, 2022, is aimed at easing the annual frustration national service personnel go through to submit their appointment letters to the authority.

Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia, in his address said the portal would automate the registration and selection process for both the national service personnel and the human resource department of the Authority.

He indicated that the DVLA has in the past few years prioritized its human resource including those who serve with them under the National Service Scheme, hence the development of the portal together with the NSS to address the issue of over crowing at the DVLA office for registration.

“We felt the need to help with the situation and this is what we came out with to give the personnel a better experience.

This is something that should be rolled out nationally,” he said.

Deputy Director Research, Business Development and Innovation (RBD&I), Abraham Zaato, taking the audience through the registration process said personnel posted to the DVLA would have to create a personal account and upload their information including their documents as required.

He indicated that the process will take not more than 20 minutes to complete adding that it is user friendly.

Mr. Zaato further noted that the automated registration would help eliminate the human interface in the selection process and ensure efficiency.

Deputy Director of Human Resource, Gifty Addo-Kissi said a feedback would be received within 24 hours after registration

“With the introduction of the portal, the NSS person needs not to travel to the offices of the DVLA to get registered or enrolled by the Authority. In the comfort of his or her home the personnel can get registered by the authority,” Mrs. Addo-Kissi said.

Graduates posted to the Authority can access the portal by logging on to www.nss.dvla.cloud to register.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri