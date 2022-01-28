DVLA Opens New Office At Akatsi

Pictures Show the new Office and Dignitaries at the Commissioning

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is making good its goal of bringing its services closer to the public by opening a new office at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The office, which brings the number of offices in the region to four, has all the modern equipment and complementary staff needed to provide quality services to clients in the southern part of the region. The office is also the 33rd Office of the Authority across the country.

The Deputy Minister for Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom while commissioning the facility stressed that the Ministry together with the management of the authority is not leaving any stone unturned in the quest to expand operations to every part of the country, especially the newly created regions.

The move, according to him, is among several strategies to reduce carnage on the county’s roads. A situation that required constant national dialogue on ways to make the roads safe.

Be that as it may, he indicated that the Ministry has been engaging stakeholders on the Road Traffic Act 2004, (ACT 683) and the Road Traffic Regulations of 2012 to amend some sections to improve road traffic practices to meet global standards.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwesi Agyeman Busia explained that the Akatsi office is to complement the work of the three other offices in the region, Ho, Hohoe, and Denu. He assured the residents that the Akatsi office will serve them with the same quality service served at all other branches of the Authority.

He said drivers and vehicle owners will no longer have a hard time getting new licenses, renewing licenses, registering their vehicles, or certifying their roadworthiness.

He said frequent refresher training for motor riders and vehicle drivers to foster best practices on the roads will be organised.

Mr. Busia also announced the issuance of new commercial drivers’ licenses.

The Volta Regional Manager of the DVLA, Samuel Lodonu recounted that before the establishment of the Akatsi office, motorists in the southern part of the region had to travel long distances to either Ho or Denu to access their services.

He said despite the traffic from the Aflao and Akanu Border, the team in the region has been able to cut the service time due to the reforms injected into the operations of the Authority.

He was hopeful that the management of the Authority will soon establish an office in the Oti region to reduce the time and risk of clients who travel to Hohoe to access services.

Board Chairman of the DVLA, Frank Davies stressed that the expansion programme of the Authority was truly transforming the operations of the Authority.

He assured that the team will continue to build on successes to make the Authority a truly autonomous, efficient, and sustainable one.

From Fred Duodu, Akatsi (k.duodu@yahoo.com)