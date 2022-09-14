DVLA Takes Mobile Service Outreach To MTN

The Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has organised a mobile service outreach at the head office of MTN Ghana in Accra to sensitise the staff on its services.

The Authority, engaged the staff of the telecom giant, both in person and virtually, on the DVLA Mobile van services as well as the new reforms being implemented.

Public Relations Officer of the DVLA, Thelma Botchway, speaking with the media after the outreach said, “the engagement was successful, MTN Staff were happy that we came around for them to have an understanding of our services and the new reforms being implemented.”

She said, a few years ago, the Authority decided to get closer to its customers so they can have a better understanding of the services DVLA offered.

“We decided to go out to the door step of the customers to sensitise and provide them with our services which includes issuance of learners driving license, renewal of learners or expired driving license or rider’s license, replacement of driver’s license, conversion of foreign divers license, issuance of international driving permit and proficiency test,” she said.

Mrs. Botchway said the Authority was undertaking the outreach together with accredited eye care centers for screening for both new and existing customers.

She said the DVLA is evolving to get closer to its customers, “so all corporate institutions interested in our service should call us and we will be there provided they are a minimum of 20 people. We are also looking at lorry terminals, and tertiary institution so students can get their drivers’ license before they leave school.”

Senior Manager, Enterprise Planning, Architecture, at MTN, Paa Kwesi Gadagbui, speaking with the media after going through the process expressed satisfaction saying, “I came here to get my international driver’s license and I have gone through the process including the eye test now I am waiting for my card to be issued to me.”

He said comparing the service and the convenience, the mobile service is affordable.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri