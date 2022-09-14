President Commissions Aflao Community Day School

The Aflao Community Day Senior High Technical School which became topical some months back has been commissioned by President Akufo-Addo.

The President was assisted by the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Togbe Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V to commission the school.

The school has since April this year been admitting students after a headmaster was posted to the school, the Ketu South Municipal Director of Education had said.

The headmaster; Shadrach Kwame Abiwu was transfered from Mawuli School in Ho where he was an Assistant Headmaster.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) believes his experience and expertise will put the young school on the right footing.

About the School

The school which is located at Agblekpui, a suburb of Aflao has about 26 classrooms, staff offices, science and computer laboratories, washrooms among others. It has a capacity of 1200 students.

It is one of the E-Block projects inherited by the current NPP government from the then NDC government in 2016. The Ghc9 million was awarded in July 2015 and expected to be completed in October 2016.

However, that did not happen. The current government in the quest to expand access to secondary education, purposed to complete the project.

As at October 2021, the GES said it was 96 percent complete; yet it was still not in use.

The Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Togbe Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V late last year expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the school and gave the government upto to February 2022 to open it for use by the young people in his area.

According to him, should the school be opened his young subjects will benefit from the Free SHS Programme.

The government assured him that plans were far advanced to put the school to use.

Process Begins

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 , the Municipal Director, Mr Tsuiatorfe and the Headmaster, Mr Abiwu led a delegation to formally inform the Paramount Chief, Togbe Fiti about the development.

The Chief thanked the government for heeding to his counsel and urged them to ensure all the needed resources are allocated to ensure smooth running of the school.

He also urged residents, businesses and philanthropists within the Municipality and beyond to come to the aid of the school; especially in the area of accommodation for the Headmaster and other staff members.

