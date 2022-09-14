Upper West Police Bans Tricycle Operations After 10pm

The Upper West Regional Police Command has, officially banned the operations of Tricycle operators, popularly known as “Nyaaba Lorry’ in the area after 10pm.

According to a statement issued Tuesday September 13, 2022 and signed by the Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Peter Anombugri Ndekugri, the decision is a stringent measure to bridge emergency security lapses as a result of emergency situation in the Wa Municipality.

The decision, according to the statement, was reached at the end of a state security meeting.

To this end, the statement urged tricycle operators to comply and stop operating at the stipulated time, warning that security agents would strictly enforce the ban.

Hoodlums have reportedly been using tricycles to perpetrate their nefarious activities in the state.

Meanwhile, the Commabd is scheduled to hold a meeting with other stakeholders in private security later today Wednesday September 14, 2022.

By Vincent Kubi