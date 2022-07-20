DVLA To Clampdown On Motorbikes With Fake Number Plates In Tamale

The Northern Regional Manager of DVLA,Mutawakil Abdulai

The Northern Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mutawakil Abdulai, has indicated that DVLA will soon embark on an operation to clamp down on the use of fake number plates by motorbike riders in the Tamale metropolis.

The operation forms part of measures by DVLA to ensure that the road is safe and that motorists are adhering to the road safety protocols.

He warned persons using fake number plates in the region to immediately register their motorbikes with DVLA to avoid any embarrassment.

“ I am advising people who use the fake number plates to remove them and ensure that they come to DVLA for original number plates because when we arrest you we will hand you over to the police to prosecute you.”

Addressing Journalists in Tamale, Mr. Abdulai noted that as part of measures to ensure that the roads are safe, DVLA has partnered with an Ophthalmologist to screen applicants who apply to acquire a license in the region.

According to him, a study conducted indicates that some of the accidents recorded in the region are a result of poor eyesight.

“DVLA has been looking at all methods to ensure that road safety is promoted, people’s lives are protected as well as properties and we have come to realize that part of the accidents here is as a result of defective eyes.”

“ If you apply for a new driver’s license you will be asked to go and get your eyes examined by an Ophthalmologist and if you have any problems you will be advised on what to do so that you do not put yourself into danger and the general public as well.”

The DVLA Regional Manager appealed to motorbike dealers in the region not to sell motorbikes to customers without registration and assured them of the support of DVLA to get them access to legitimate number plates for their customers.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale