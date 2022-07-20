Help Us Sensitize Residents To Pay for Power-NEDCo To GJA

GJA members with Mr. Noble Dormenu and Senior staff of NEDCo in Tamale

The Acting Managing Director of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Ing. Noble Dormenu, has called on the Ghana Journalists Association(GJA) in the region to support it sensitize residents in the region to pay for electricity consumed.

His call is a result of the lack of payment for electricity consumed by customers in the region which greatly affects its operations.

According to him, NEDCo loses GHS 8.5million which is about 45% of revenue in the Northern region every month due to power theft.

“ We are in the business of buying electricity and distributing it to customers and so whatever energy we distribute to customers we have to get the revenue back and the only way we can do that is by customers paying.”

The Acting MD of NEDCo stressed that without revenue coming in there is no way NEDCo can deliver efficient service to its customers adding that the lack of payment by customers has affected the company financially.

“ The consumption in the Northern region is the highest and that is where we also lose so much in terms of energy and mainly power theft. People are selling power and that is affecting us so much. So we are here to serve our customers and to give them reliable power and we also want them to reciprocate by paying their bills promptly.”

Ing. Noble Dormenu, made this known when the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association(GJA) Northern Regional Branch, paid a courtesy call on him in Tamale.

He thanked the Ghana Journalists Association for their support over the years and called for continuous collaborations for the betterment of the region.

The Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Abdul Majeed, pledge the continued partnership between the two entities and assured the management of NEDCo of the association’s commitment to helping them to educate customers to get them to know their rights and responsibilities.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale