Dyfi Distillery Switches To Hand Sanitizers Production

Distillers of multi-award winning gins, Dyfi Distillery, is moving into the production of hand sanitizers to help fight coronavirus in the UK.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care made this known in a tweet.

It says the company is teaming up with Stori Beers and Dwr Cerist to bottle the hand sanitizer and distribute to local care homes and GP surgeries.

Some of the brands of Dyfi Distillery are Dyfi Original Gin, and Pollination Gin.

By Melvin Tarlue