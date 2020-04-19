Kojo Antwi Is A Legend – King Promise

Kojo Antwi

Ghanaian musician, King Promise has eulogised Ghana Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi for his immense contribution to the music industry in the country.

King Promise noted that being a fan of Mr Antwi from infancy, he has learnt and studied how unique Kojo Antwi is, especially with his voice.

“Kojo Antwi is a legend by far and no one can ever fill his shoes or replicate what he has done”, he said.

“There is only one Kojo Antwi in history and I believe there will be no one like him again”.

“He’s unique in his own way and I also believe that I’m unique in my own special way”.

“I grew up listening to his songs and I feel privileged and honoured to have the opportunity to do a collaboration with him”.

Speaking in an interview, King Promise stated that the legend’s shoe is too big for him to fill as he just started his music career.

“However, I don’t aim to fill his shoes or sing like him because he has created a niche for himself already in the music industry and I just started with my career.”

Kojo Antwi has been in the music industry for several decades, and has risen to be admired by both the old and the young with his tremendous back to back hits.