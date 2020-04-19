Victory Bible Church Donates Food To Over 2,000 Awoshie Residents

Victory Bible Church International (VBCI) has given out food items to over 2000 homes within the Awoshie-Anyaa communities in the Ablekuma North Constituency where the church is located.

The gesture is in line with the call of government for religious and corporate institutions to join hands with the state to mitigate the impact of the current Covid-19 lockdown in Greater Accra, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi as part of efforts to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

The families thronged the church’s premises as early as 5am to pick up their share of the food items.

Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service together with representatives of VBCI ensured that the humanitarian activity went on within the laid down social distancing protocols by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and government.

In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the distribution activity, senior associate pastor in charge of the humanitarian service at the headquarters of the church, Dominion Sanctuary, Rev. Anthony Anderson noted that the Covid-19 crisis has offered the ministry the opportunity to activate its social and humanitarian wing to serve the Awoshie community and its environs.

He observed that VBCI under the leadership of the Presiding Bishop, Rt. Rev. N. A. Tackie-Yarboi, is very community-centred as a church.

“The Church is community-minded, Jesus is people-centred and so we are only an arm of Jesus Christ within the community, bringing help and being compassionate to the community.

We believe that like the Bible says, Jesus saw the multitude and he was moved, we see the people in the community and we are moved by their plight,” Rev. Tony Anderson stated.

Among the items shared to the families were a bag of five (5) kilogram rice, one litre of coconut oil, three tins of sardines each, two kilogram semolina, loaves of bread and a pack of sachet water.