E/R NPP Supports Brain Tumor Patient

THE Eastern Regional Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have donated an amount of Gh¢ 20,000 to a student of the Presbyterian Women College of Education (PWCE) in Aburi, who has been diagnosed with brain tumor.

The patient, 22-year-old Amoako Sarah Boateng, lost her left eye in October 2018.

Upon series of medical examinations, Sarah was diagnosed in April 2019 with severe brain tumour.

Her deteriorating medical condition has brought her menstrual cycle to a halt for about six years, amidst persistent acute headaches and general body weaknesses, making her unable to stand on her feet for very long.

Her family had been struggling to raise an amount of $15,000.00 within one month in order to fly her to India for surgery.

The intervention of the Regional Executives of the NPP was something Sarah and her family have been fervently praying for for some time now.

The Regional Secretary of the party, Jeff Konadu Addo, presenting the money to the school management stated that the party in the region was concerned about the medical condition facing a rather intelligent young lady, hence the resolve of the Regional Executives to, on their own, contribute the aforementioned sum of money to help in the treatment of Ms. Sarah.

BY Daniel Bampoe