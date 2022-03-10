€19.6m Ketu North Municipal Hospital Opens to Patients

The €19.6 million Ketu North District Hospital commissioned by President Akufo-Addo on October 20, 2020, has officially started receiving patients.

Although the 60-bed facility started attending to patients a few days ago, a lot of people were unaware of its operation.

The management together with the Regional Health Directorate and the Municipal Assembly held a brief event at Weta to let the public know they are now attending to patients.

The Medical Superintendent, Dr. Wilson Edem Sarbah recounted that after the commissioning, an 11 member management team was posted to the hospital in August 2021 by the Volta Regional Health Directorate to ready the facility for full-scale health service delivery.

The team was handicapped due to the unavailability of seed capital, sustainable water supply, official vehicles, staff accommodation, and other resources required to enable the hospital to start providing comprehensive and quality health care.

After several consultations and appeals, the MP of the area, James Klutse Avedzi responded with funds to open an account for the hospital, pay for its NHIA credentials and some administrative expenses. He is also drilling a borehole for the hospital.

The CEO of Sesi-Edem Company Limited, Gabriel Kwamegah Atokple alias Tanko donated three air conditioners, a motorbike, a refrigerator, a microwave, surgical gloves, and face masks.

The Ketu North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Anthony Avorgbedor engaged Zoomlion to fumigate the hospital while the Paramount Chief of Weta, Togbe Akpo Ashiakpor VI, and his accommodation committee helped most of the staff to get accommodation. The Assembly member, David Dzikunu handled community relations to ensure a good bond between the hospital and the communities.

Dr. Wilson Edem Sarbah said the current staff of 50 including a medical doctor (himself), four midwives, and 16 nurses is woefully inadequate to provide the full complement of health services. He, therefore, pleaded with the Ghana Health Service to post more staff to the hospital.

Consequently, the facility will provide OPD services like eye and dental services, public health services, antenatal care, and transition services. More services will be added as more staff are posted.

As a Pediatrician, the Medical Superintendent bemoaned the lack of a children’s ward and appropriate baby courts. He complained bitterly about the dusty road which could affect equipment and the lack of street lights at the facility.

He, therefore, appealed to donors and philanthropists to come to their aid as management has had to use their funds to sustain the hospital and remunerate the three security officers of the facility.

Deputy Regional Director of Health – Clinical Services, Robert Adatsi, advised the health professionals to treat patients with respect and dignity. More so, the media should be made the last resort in resolving issues in the hospital, so as not to demoralize the staff.

The Ketu North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) promised to provide 10 street lights and refurbish an assembly pickup truck for the hospital. He will also make a strong case for the road.

James Klutse Avedzi, MP for the area said the project which is part of 5 projects at a total cost of €98 million was commenced in 2016, before the exit of the John Mahama Administration. He further pledged a GHc20, 000 seed capital and 10 streetlights to the hospital.

The Weta Paramount Chief, Togbe Akpo Ashiakpor VI reiterated how the collaboration of government, traditional authorities, the hospital, and private individuals has led to such a milestone in operationalising the hospital. He called for strict maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the equipment.

