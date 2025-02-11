Eagles Crush Chiefs To Deny Historic Super Bowl Three-Peat

CJ Gardner-Johnson and Tyler Steen celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl win

The Philadelphia Eagles delivered a commanding 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, shattering their hopes of an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title.

Despite the pre-game hype surrounding a Chiefs dynasty, Philadelphia’s defense dominated in New Orleans, sacking Patrick Mahomes six times and forcing two costly interceptions. Jalen Hurts silenced critics with a 46-yard touchdown pass, securing the Eagles’ second Super Bowl win after their 2018 triumph.

Kansas City, playing in their fifth Super Bowl in six years, struggled from the start, managing just one first down in the first half. The Eagles capitalized, with Cooper DeJean returning an interception for a touchdown and AJ Brown adding another score.

While Mahomes led a late rally, the deficit was overwhelming. Hurts, named Super Bowl MVP, credited his team: “Defence wins championships. We showed that today.”

By Wletsu Ransford