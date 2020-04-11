Eastern Region Confirmed Cases Now 28

Reports reaching DGN Online suggest that confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Eastern Region have increased to 28.

Earlier figure as at Friday evening, April 10, was 20.

But eight new cases have reportedly been recorded at Afcons Construction Group, an Indian Company which is now the epicenter for coronavirus in the Eastern Region.

Afcons is the company working on the Tema-Mpakadam rail project.

The earlier report came to light when the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfur visited the company on Friday Lower Manya Krobo municipality.

Earlier reports suggested there were a total of 15 cases at the company but it later shut up to 20.

It is believed that one of the Indians came into Ghana with the virus and has since spread it among other workers.

Infact the first case recorded in Eastern region was an Indian working for the company who had return from overseas trip.

The current cases are believed to be from samples taken from over 200 staff of Afcons.

Most of the Indian workers at the company have accordingly tested positive for the virus.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research is testing the remaining samples, sources say.

By Melvin Tarlue