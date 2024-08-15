Eat Drink Music Festival Soon

A scene from last year’s event

The much-awaited second edition of a two-day annual Eat Drink Music (EDM) Festival, featuring a combination of food, drinks and music, is set to take place on October 26 and 27 at the Ghud Park, Accra Mall.

The event, which is expected to attract thousands of people from all walks of life, will offer an exciting mix of traditional and contemporary food, music, art, and culture on a larger scale.

It will witness performances from some selected Ghanaian artistes and disc jockeys (DJs) who will thrill fans.

BEATWAVES gathered that several activities have been planned to make the event memorable and highly successful for both businesses and guests.

Last year’s event brought together over 50 electrifying performances, with A-list artistes like Sarkodie, E.L, Mr Drew, Darkovibes, and the DWP Academy taking to the stage to captivate audiences, alongside 15 of the country’s hottest DJs.

Their melodies created the perfect setting for attendees to enjoy the mouthwatering delights and breathtaking art exhibitions.

If you missed last year’s edition, now is the time to make up for it, as the Eat Drink Music Festival 2024 is poised to be an unforgettable experience.