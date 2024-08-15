Magic Rocker Drops ‘Who Are U’

Magic Rocker

US-based Ghanaian artiste, Richard Essien, popularly known as Magic Rocker, has released his latest single titled ‘Who Are U’, under the Gavali Music label.

His most recent singles ‘Talk Dirty’ and ‘Peace Rain’ are already becoming well-known in Ghana and abroad. The latest song, ‘Who Are U,’ is an Afrobeat banger mixed with traditional jama beat.

The song is a popular street term in some towns in the Volta Region, mostly for hustlers looking for money or for a way out of poverty and looking up to those that have made it in life to show them the route to success as a form of motivation.

To satisfy the demands of fans of Afrobeat/Highlife music, the mid-tempo song has been equipped with lyrics that are carefully combined with motivating rhythms and solid drum beats.

Currently being played on all local radio stations, ‘Who Are U’ has a chance to become a huge smash hit in the country.

It demonstrates Magic Rocker’s dedication to staying true to his roots while pushing the bounds of creativity.

The newly released mid-tempo danceable song with authentic African rhythms is perfect for any kind of social event and will keep listeners wanting more.

Magic Rocker has undoubtedly established his reputation in the music industry as evidenced by the inclusion of songs like ‘Lion King’, ‘Trophy Man’ and ‘Who Are U’ in playlists.

He believes that his latest song will make an impact because the message in the song is related to everyday life issues.

The music video for the single, BEATWAVES gathered, will soon be ready and aired on all the local television networks in the country.

By George Clifford Owusu