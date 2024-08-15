Flokefama, Mindray Host Engineers

A scene from the training. CEO of Flokefama, Emmanuel Kwabena Kenney addressing the participants

A leading medical equipment solutions company, Flokefama together with its international partner, Mindray, have commenced a week-long training conference for West African engineers.

The conference, which started on Monday, August 12, 2024, is aimed at ensuring quality after-sales service of all in vitro diagnostic (IVD) equipment at various hospitals.

It is also expected that the training would aid Ghanaian biomedical engineers to ensure that Flokefama and Mindray equipment installations in facilities like University of Ghana Medical Centre, The Trust Hospital and Korle Bu among others were catered for.

In his opening address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flokefama, Mr. Emmanuel Kwabena Kenney, said the training of technicians who operate such equipment was crucial to saving lives and ensuring standardisation.

For this reason, he said, any time there were challenges they had to fly in engineers from Kenya, Ethiopia, China and the United States of America fix them.

“What we have done is bridging the gap, we have brought these engineers to train our local engineers. What we have is the Flokefama /Mindray West African Engineers training with participants from Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, and Cote d’Ivoire among others. We are hosting them at our IBD Training Centre at Kwashieman/Santa Maria,” he said.

Mr. Kenney said that locally, engineers from these hospitals would be trained “so that when these equipment have a challenge, or the standardisation are not being met, or it’s producing false results, they will know what to do.”

On maintenance culture, he said, managing and taking care of various equipment is important, and, therefore, called on leadership of various hospitals to prioritise it.

He further revealed that the training would be rolled out across the major regions and against this backdrop, urged hospitals, both government and private, to get in touch and take advantage.

Mr. Kenney disclosed that at the end of the training, certificates would be awarded by Flokefama and Mindray.

He was optimistic that training from the crack team from Ethiopia, Kenya and China will go a long way to further impact the local technicians.

Some of the participants expressed their appreciation for the training and recommended that other facilities take advantage of the opportunity to train their engineers.

By Clifford Owusu