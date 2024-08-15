Napo Says Bye To Manhyia South

Napo in a hearty chat with an old lady in Manhyia South

THERE WERE emotional scenes when Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, finally said goodbye to Manhyia South Constituency after 16 years of loyal service as Member of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday.

Napo, who has been nominated as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, said it was extremely difficult for him to leave Manhyia South Constituency after many years of service.

“It’s very difficult saying goodbye to my beloved Manhyia South Constituency after our cordial relationship, which dates back to almost 16 years,” Dr. Prempeh, who was addressing NPP members in Manhyia South, said.

“In life, everything that has beginning has an end. Today, I’m parting ways with you as your MP and I thank you wholeheartedly for your loyalty and support over the last 16 years,” Napo said, as he visibly displayed signs of emotion.

The occasion was when Napo officially met the NPP members in Manhyia South, including constituency executives, council of elders, coordinators, polling station executives and others to express gratitude to them.

According to him, from day one, the Manhyia South NPP members and other residents in the area, have actively supported him in diverse ways, indicating that “your support in the last 16 years has taken me to this high level.”

He, therefore, stated that it was appropriate for him to officially come to Manhyia South and personally express his appreciation to the constituents for their unalloyed support, saying, “I’m eternally grateful to you all.”

Abusuapanin Appeal

Napo, however, said his nomination as NPP running mate doesn’t mean that he would be turning back at Manhyia South Constituency for good, assuring that he would continue to support the constituency when the need arises.

“I have a successor in the person of Lawyer Baffuor Awuah, so please make me the “Abusuapanin” to wit ‘head of family’ in Manhyia South so that I can continue to serve and support the constituency in a different capacity,” he stated.

He admonished his constituents, especially the NPP executives and others, to offer similar support and advice that they offered to him when he was their MP to Lawyer Baffuor Awuah, to help develop the area.

Jabs NDC

Napo, switching to politics, stated emphatically that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their leader, ex-President John Mahama, cannot win the upcoming elections.

According to him, the electorate are aware of the bad governance that was exhibited by the NDC, which led to their electoral defeats in 2016 and 2020, stressing that the citizenry would renew the mandate of the NPP in 2024.

He, therefore, appealed to the electorate to vote massively for his boss, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and all NPP parliamentary candidates.

Meanwhile, the various NPP groups in the Manhyia South Constituency, in different citations, highly commended Napo for his effective leadership and exceptional style and fatherly role in the constituency over the last 16 years.

According to them, Napo worked tirelessly to unite the NPP as one family with a common destiny in Manhyia South, pointing out that they appreciate Napo’s splendid works as MP, hence their citations to honour him.

Manhyia South Chairman

Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, aka Tomtom, the Manhyia South NPP Chairman, on his part, said, “Manhyia South has made history by producing a running mate for the NPP, who was an elected Member of Parliament.”

