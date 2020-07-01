EBA Drops New Single ‘I Overcome’

EBA

Ghanaian gospel musician, Enoch Blessing Acquah, aka EBA, has released a new single titled I Overcome.

The song is a slow tempo contemporary gospel single inspired by Romans 8:37.

According to him, the song was borne out of a critical analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the lives of billions of people around the globe.

“It is a trying time in the lives of people all around the world, but the Bible (Romans 8:37) says that “in all these things, we are more than conquerors. So, it is an affirmation of God’s reality to mankind,” he noted.

The song highlights optimism and makes room for persistency—a key to survival in ordeals like the Covid-19.

“It gives hope, and hope makes room for persistence. Persistence makes you fight on and not give up before your breakthrough finally comes,” EBA added.

EBA, under the auspices of Praise Factory Studios, premiered his debut solo single titled Balm of Gilead on Friday, November 1, 2019.

He is hopeful of moving gospel music beyond the shores of Ghana.

I Overcome is available across all the major digital streaming stores.