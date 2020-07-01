Jordan Ayew

France Legend Marcel Desailly has stated Jordan Ayew will be lethal if he adds more power to his finishing in attack.

He stated that raising his level of hunger in the 18-yard will definitely make him a complete and a’ killer’striker.

The former Chelsea captain added that at age 28, Jordan is entering what is often considered as the peak years of a footballer, and should make good use of the period.

Ayew has had a brilliant campaign so far, and to the Desailly, a few fine-tuning will make him (Jordan) a probable candidate for one of the traditional top six clubs in the English Premier League.

Ayew is currently the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the Premier League with 25 goals, breaking Tony Yeboah’s previous record.

To Desailly, Jordan joining Chelsea will push him higher in his career.

“It’s time for him. He’s 28 years old now and he has reached a very high level, as well as being quite consistent in his performances,” Marcel Desailly told FootballmadeinGhana.com.

“We need him to have more hunger. We want him to become a killer. You can see in his face that he is not really a killer, but he is showing great ability, and being at Chelsea can bring him to the level that we all know that he can get to because he is a very good player.”

The Black Stars frontman has been brilliant for Crystal Palace this season, scoring 10 league goals so far, the most by any Crystal Palace player.

Seven of Jordan Ayew’s strikes came while he was on the books of Aston Villa, eight while with Swansea City and 10 at Palace.

He reached the 25-goal mark in 129 matches while Yeboah scored his 24 goals in 47 appearances.

The attacker’s goals so far have won Palace 14 points in this term, leaving him just one point behind Andrew Johnson’s contribution in 2004-05 as no single player has collected The Eagles more points in Premier League history.