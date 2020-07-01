Naa Ashorkor, Nathaniel Attoh To Host EMY Awards

Nathaniel Attoh

The organizers of Exclusive Man of the Year (EMY) have nominated two of Ghana’s finest live show hosts, Naa Ashokor and Nathaniel Attoh, to host the fifth EMY Awards on July 4.

Both personalities were selected as the official hosts for the highly-anticipated awards night due to their good track records and professional style of presentations when they are hosting events.

Mr. Attoh, who is a versatile master of ceremony in Ghana, has successfully hosted and emceed many events with audience of varied backgrounds. Notable among them are President John Dramani Mahama, the late President Atta-Mills, former First Lady Naadu Mills and ex-President J.A. Kuffour among others.

Actress and television personality, Naa Ashorkor, who has carved a niche for herself in the showbiz industry, has also hosted a number showbiz events in the country including corporate events.

This year’s EMY Awards ceremony, which is in its fifth year, recognizes and celebrates great achievements by men.

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, comedian Clemento Suarez and filmmaker, Peter Sedufia, are up for the “Man of the Year Entertainment” award.

In the area of sports, Black Stars coach, CK Akunor, soccer stars – Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew and boxer, Wasiru Mohamed, have all been named as nominees.

This year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually, showing on Joy Prime and Joy News at 8pm. It also streams live across all EMY Africa social media platforms.

It will witness performances from artistes such as Akwaboah Jnr, King Promise, Efya, Joe Mettle and Tagoe Sisters.

By George Clifford Owusu