Calls For Covid-19 Protocols Intensify

Dr Dacosta Aboagye

There are calls for Ghanaians to strictly adhere to preventive guidelines and measures in the workplace and other public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Director of Health Promotion at Ghana Health Service, Dr Da-costa Aboagye, said many of the citizens were “not observing” social distancing rules and sticking to the mandatory wearing of masks.

According to him, behavioural change is required as some people continue to highlight concerns at the manner in which several people continue to flout protocols on Covid-19.

Dr. Aboagye said, “I will like to see a stronger behavioural change in Ghanaians towards Covid-19 safety measures to significantly reduce the rate of transmission and infection now.”

“If we all wear our face mask properly and keep it clean at all times—we protect ourselves, our family, our community and our country.”

He wants all the preventive measures to be taken wholesale and not to be picked and chosen by individuals according to their preference.

Dr. Aboagye disclosed that many Ghanaians were struggling to adhere to restrictions, including social distancing which means people must stay more than 2.0m (6ft) apart from others.

By Ernest Kofi Adu