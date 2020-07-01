New Juaben South NPP: PC Elect Visits Voters Registration Centres

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Baafi, has visited registration centres in the constituency to ascertain the successes and challenges of the exercise.

Addressing the media, Michael Okyere Baafi said he went round to make sure that measures were put in place to ensure the names of prospective voters get into the register.

He further stated that he was satisfied with how the registration exercise was carried out and seized the opportunity to advise his constituents to cooperate with the Electoral Commission.

Impressed with how Covid-19 protocols were adhered to, Michael Okyere Baafi urged all to keep to best standards and practices to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

“Registration is going on and the Covid-19 protocols are being observed and all the people that I have met at the registration centres are wearing their face masks; they are washing their hands.”

“In fact, I have seen that everything is going on well and people are also queuing to get their names into the voters roll. I think everything is working smoothly,” he said.

The compilation of the new register began Tuesday 30th June 2020 and will end on August 6th 2020.