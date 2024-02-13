Ebo Whyte Returns With ‘Unhappy Wives, Confused Husbands’

Uncle Ebo Whyte

‘Unhappy Wives, Confused Husbands’, a play by Uncle Ebo Whyte’s Roverman Productions, will be staged at the National Theatre on Valentine’s Day.

Written and directed by playwright, Ebo Whyte, the play tells the storyof Mr. and Mrs. Afriyie who are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with their three adult children, Esi, Yaw and Kofi.

The trio returned home with various forms of palaver; Esi is looking for a store to buy a husband because her mother does not understand why she is that successful and not married.

Yaa, on the other hand, comes home with a suitcase determined not to go back to her husband, and Kofi is confused about his wife’s expectations of him.

As the children struggle to come to terms with their marital problems against their parent’s successful and long-lasting marriage, certain concerns are raised.

Will the anniversary come on as planned or will it go up in flames as the married children go at their spouses with bitterness and anger?

Meanwhile, there is a surprise lurking which might be the bright spark needed to crown the day.

‘Unhappy Wives, Confused Husbands’ shows on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The first showing is at 5pm and the second is at 8pm.

For two decades, Roverman Productions led by Uncle Ebo Whyte has served Ghanaians with thought-provoking and hilarious stage plays.

Uncle Ebo is also a motivational speaker and the creative head and lead writer at Roverman Productions.

Some of the plays he has written include ‘I Want Your Wife’, ‘Dear God Comma’, ‘A Crazy Ride’, ‘Final Warning’, ‘Not My Husband’, ‘Sex Scandal’, ‘God, You Are Fired’, ‘Dora Why’, ‘Life Is Some Way’, ‘Mr President Your Move’, ‘The Devil In The Mirror’ and ‘Dad Is Mum; Mum Is Dad’, among others.

Make a date with Uncle Ebo Whyte and his crew for an entertainment-filled night.

The show is sponsored by Ebony Condoms and La Palm Beach Hotel.