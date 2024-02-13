‘I’ve Not Received Royalties From GHAMRO’

Cwesi Oteng

Urban gospel artiste and songwriter, Cwesi Oteng, has disclosed that he has never received any payment from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) despite making music for years.

The royalty payment system in Ghana has been a major problem, which has hindered the growth of the industry, especially for the local artistes who are not able to get what’s due them due to structural challenges of royalty collection.

BEATWAVES gathered that a lot of artistes have complained bitterly that they have never received any payment from GHAMRO since they started music.

Cwesi Oteng, who released his first album, “Blessed Are They,” in 2008, which brought him into the limelight, in an interview with ghanaweekend, expressed his gross disappointment in leadership of the GHAMRO for not receiving a penny from them for the songs he has written.

The gospel act, whojoined the organisation some years ago andcurrently promoting his new single dubbed ‘Your Love’, mentioned that due to lack of proper policies to streamline GHAMRO’s operations, he was forced to concentrate on finding new ways to monetise his music.

He,therefore, urged those in positions of authority to make sure that systems are set up to expedite GHAMRO’s operations with regard to the gathering and distribution of royalties.

He also advised the organisation to fix issues concerning royalties’ collection and distribution in the country.

Ghana Music Rights Organisation is a royalty collection agency that represents the rights of music copyright holders. It was created under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005.

The agency collects royalties for all rights owners in Ghana. Before 2005, that function had been operated by the Copyright Society of Ghana. The organisation has faced regular criticism about its transparency and engagement of stakeholders.