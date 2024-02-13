Spare Parts Dealers Hail Flat Rate Tax

Spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has expressed its appreciation for the visionary proposal put forth by Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, to implement a flat rate tax on the importation of spare parts into the country.

According to the association, the initiative is highly commendable and believes it will play a crucial role in safeguarding the interests of spare parts dealerships nationwide.

“As an apolitical organization dedicated to the development and enhancement of the spare parts dealership industry, we wholeheartedly accept and support Dr. Bawumia’s proposal.

We eagerly anticipate the timely implementation of this policy, contingent upon the New Patriotic Party’s success in breaking the eight-year political jinx come December 7, 2024,” the association said in a statement signed by its Head of Communication, Takyi Addo.

During a forum held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Accra, the Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, announced the party’s commitment to introducing a flat rate tax on spare parts imports.

The Association said it was committed to collaborating with the relevant stakeholders to ensure the seamless implementation of the proposed tax structure.

“The proposed flat rate tax is poised to significantly reduce the cost of spare parts, providing much-needed relief to commercial drivers who routinely factor these expenses into transport fares.

This, in turn, will alleviate additional burdens on the commuting public, contributing to a more sustainable and affordable transportation system,” the statement said.

It further called on members of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association to rally behind the introduction of the flat rate tax on spare parts imports.

“By uniting in support of this initiative, we can collectively contribute to the growth and prosperity of the spare parts dealership industry while fostering positive developments in the broader economic landscape,” it said.

The Association expressed its gratitude to Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for his foresight and commitment to the welfare of the spare parts sector, and, “we look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this policy on our industry and the nation as a whole.”

A Business Guide Report