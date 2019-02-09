Ebony Remembered

Ebony

Yesterday, February 8, 2019, was exactly a year since the demise of Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known in showbiz as Ebony Reigns, who passed on in a road accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra.

She lost her life together with her friend Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and Atsu Vondee, a military person believed to be her security detail, leaving only the driver of the Ford vehicle to survive.

Many of her fans, friends and loved ones could not believe the news about her death until photographs of the car in which she was travelling were published on various social media platforms.

Twenty-year-old Ebony died eight days before her 21st birthday.

Ebony, also known as 90s Bad Girl, was discovered by Ricky Nana Agyemang, known in the music scene as Bullet, and within a year, she rose to become the most sought-after female dancehall artiste in Ghana.

She headlined a number of musical events held in the country.

Two months after her death, she won a posthumous artiste of the year award at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). She beat the likes of Joe Mettle, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie Stonebwoy to win the artiste of the year awards.

Other awards include Afro-pop song of the year with her track, ‘Sponsor’ with her album, ‘Bonyfied’, receiving the album of the year.

Ebony is credited with hit songs such as ‘Kupe’, ‘Poison’, ‘Sponsor’, ‘Date Your Father’, ‘Hustle’, ‘Maame Hwɛ’ and ‘Aseda’.

Opoku Kwarteng, father of the late Ebony Reigns, says the one-year remembrance ceremony of his late daughter has been postponed from February 8 to March 31.

Speaking during an interview with Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM, he revealed that the venue for the event will be announced very soon.

Ebony Reigns was laid to rest on March 24, 2018, at the Osu cemetery.