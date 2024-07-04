EC Announces New Exhibition Dates For Provisional Voters Register

The Electoral Commission has announced new dates for the exhibition of the Provisional Voters Register in light of the upcoming Mop-Up Voter Registration Exercise.

Originally slated to take place from the 1st to the 3rd of August 2024, the exhibition will now be held from the 20th to 27th of August 2024.

Fred Tetteh, Deputy Director of Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation, urged the General Public to participate in the Exhibition Exercise.

The Commission encourages all eligible voters to verify their details on the register to ensure accuracy and transparency in the electoral process.

The rescheduling of the exhibition is part of the Commission’s efforts to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in the upcoming elections. The Commission remains committed to conducting free, fair, and credible elections and urges all citizens to play their part in the democratic process.

By Vincent Kubi