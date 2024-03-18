EC Assures 2024 Polls Integrity Uncompromise By Internet Disruptions

Amidst the prevailing internet disruptions resulting from cuts in undersea fibre optic cables since March 14, 2024 Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has moved to allay fears regarding the impact of these interruptions on the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Accra based radio station, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at EC, emphasized that the integrity of the electoral process remains steadfast, independent of internet connectivity.

Dr. Quaicoe highlighted the manual nature of crucial election procedures such as ballot paper collation and voting, underscoring that these pivotal tasks are not contingent on internet access.

During the interview, Dr. Quaicoe articulated, “On election day, everything is manual, reading does not use the internet. Voting is done, basically without e-voting.”

He elaborated on the meticulous process where election officers physically transmit results to collation centers, which are subsequently compiled manually on non-internet connected access sheets.

Furthermore, Dr. Quaicoe detailed the use of service facilities from various providers including MTN and Telecel, clarifying that these interactions do not rely on internet-based operations.

Regarding the exhibition and registration phases, Dr. Quaicoe assured that the EC employs data resources from external providers for non-internet functions, safeguarding the registration and exhibition processes from potential internet-related disruptions.

Despite the ongoing challenges stemming from the out-of-service undersea cables connecting Ghana to Europe, as highlighted by the National Communications Authority (NCA), the EC remains resolute in its commitment to conducting a seamless and transparent electoral exercise free from the influence of internet connectivity hurdles.

The resounding assurance from the EC regarding the integrity and resilience of the electoral process signifies a steadfast dedication to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the sanctity of the electoral outcomes for the 2024 general elections.

By Vincent Kubi