Chief Justice Introduces Double-Track System To Tackle Backlog Of Cases

In a groundbreaking move to address case overload and expedite the hearing of court cases, Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo has introduced a “Court Shift System” in selected courts in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions, set to commence on Monday, 25th of March, 2024.

The directive for the pilot of this new system was issued by Her Ladyship Justice Cynthia Pamela, Judicial Secretary in a letter dated the 14th of March, 2024, on behalf of Chief Justice Torkornoo. The aim of this innovative measure is to enhance the efficiency of court proceedings, maximize the utilization of court resources, and alleviate the burden of case backlog that has hindered the timely dispensation of justice.

The decision to introduce a Court Shift System stems from the Chief Justice’s commitment to reducing delays in court proceedings and streamlining the judicial process. Following a nationwide assessment of docket volumes and the pressing issue of case overload observed in various courts across the country, the implementation of this system is seen as a proactive step towards optimizing court operations.

The pilot phase of the Court Shift System will initially be executed in eight courts with a significant caseload, as outlined in the letter. These courts include High Court ‘1’ and ‘2’ in Adentan, High Court ‘1’ in Amasaman, Circuit Court in Weija, District Courts in La and Teshie, District Courts A&B in Madina, and the High Court in Nsawam.

According to the details provided in the letter, the selected courts will operate on a morning and afternoon shift schedule, with sessions running from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm for the morning shift and from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm for the afternoon shift. This structured approach aims to enhance court productivity, facilitate the prompt resolution of cases, and alleviate the backlog that has plagued the judicial system.

The Court Shift System spearheaded by Chief Justice Torkornoo reflects a strategic initiative to enhance the administration of justice, streamline court processes, and uphold the fundamental principle of timely access to justice for all.

By Vincent Kubi