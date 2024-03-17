Five Weeks Minimum To Restore Full Internet Connection – NCA

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that it will take a minimum of five weeks to fully restore internet services following the recent cuts in subsea cables disrupting Internet services.

This update was provided by the NCA after a meeting with subsea cable landing service providers on Saturday.

During the meeting, the NCA learned that the companies have remotely identified the approximate locations of the damage and have prepared to dispatch repair vessels to the affected areas for physical assessment and restoration.

Based on this information, the subsea cable landing service providers have estimated that it will take at least five weeks to restore full internet service once the vessels are dispatched.

In the meantime, mobile network operators are making efforts to progressively improve services.

The NCA acknowledges the impact of these disruptions on economic, academic, and social activities and assures the public of its commitment to collaborate with relevant stakeholders. They also expect some improvement in data services in the coming days as operators work tirelessly to restore full connectivity.

The NCA encourages mobile network operators, internet service providers, and all other providers to actively participate in the operations of the Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX) to ensure efficient local content delivery and seamless internet traffic exchange locally.

Further updates will be communicated as new developments arise.

By Vincent Kubi