EC Cautions Against Defacing Poster, Movement Plan

The Electoral Commission (EC) is warning against defacing any of its posters or movement plan for the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In a statement released on Friday July 3, 2020 and signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, the Commission highlighted a number of electoral offenses it claimed to have taken note of during the ongoing exercise.

Among the offenses, it says, are presence of non-accredited persons at some registration centres, attempt by some applicants to register at different centres other than where they reside, illegal possession and distribution of the Commission’s forms, defacing of posters and movement plans of the Commission posted at the registration centres.

The Commission reiterated that only persons with accreditation are allowed to observe the process at the registration centres.

“All applicants are expected to leave the registration centres after registering,” the Commission urged.

Meanwhile, it has announced the publishing of the Movement Plan governing the next phase of the Voters Registration exercise on its social media handles namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Additionally, it says the Movement Plan will be published in Daily Guide, Daily Graphic, and the Business and Financial Times (B&FT) on Monday, July 6, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue