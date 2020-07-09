‘EC Chair Hasn’t Tested Positive For Covid19’

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied reports that its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the Commission, Mrs Mensa has never tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The Commission made the denial in a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh.

It urged the general public to “disregard the lies: EC Chair has not tested positive for Covid19.”

The report claiming the EC boss had tested positive for Coronavirus was carried by a news portal named HardtruthGH.Com.

By Melvin Tarlue